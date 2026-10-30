Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti fires back at Joan Laporta as fresh club vs country row erupts over Barcelona star Raphinha

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has ignored complaints from Barcelona president Joan Laporta by selecting Raphinha for the Selecao’s upcoming friendly matches in Asia. The decision has sparked a fresh dispute between the Catalan club and the Brazilian football federation following the forward's recent injury struggles.

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Ancelotti stands firm on Raphinha selection

The Italian tactician confirmed on Thursday that the 29-year-old will be part of the squad travelling to Singapore for two international friendlies against Japan and the host. This call-up comes despite Raphinha only recently returning to action after suffering a muscular injury during the previous international break in Australia. The logistics of the trip have caused significant anxiety at the Spotify Camp Nou, with the round trip to Singapore covering nearly 22,000 kilometres. Barcelona president Joan Laporta had previously voiced his frustration, suggesting that clubs are unfairly penalised by the demanding international calendar.

However, Ancelotti was unmoved by these public complaints during his press conference at the CBF headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, asserting his authority over the national team selection process. "We maintain good relations with Brazilian clubs and with European clubs, with whom we share information about the players. In general, this relationship is good," he said, as quoted by SPORT.

National pride takes priority for Selecao

The former Real Madrid boss adopted a firmer stance when questioned about the pressure coming from European club directors. He made it clear that the needs of the Brazilian national team would always come first during designated FIFA windows, regardless of the domestic situation of individual clubs. The Italian is currently tasked with rebuilding a squad that struggled during recent major tournaments and views every international window as a vital building block.

While he has shown some flexibility for domestic Brazilian clubs like Flamengo and Palmeiras who are currently embroiled in a tight title race, Ancelotti has not extended the same courtesy to European sides, insisting that the "spine" of his team must remain together. "We have no particular requests, nor do we need them. In the FIFA dates, we will call the players that we consider important for the Brazilian national team," he explained.

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"This is a sensitive moment, that's why we've only called up one player per team and decided not to bring anyone from Flamengo or Palmeiras because they are fighting for the title."

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Building for a new World Cup cycle

Raphinha’s inclusion is part of a broader strategy to integrate youth while maintaining a core of experienced leaders. Ancelotti pointed out that the squad features fifteen players under the age of 23, but he believes that established stars are necessary to guide the next generation. The Barcelona man is considered one of the five vital pillars of the current setup.

"We have started a renewal project and now is the ideal time to do it. In September, we started evaluating younger players and now we continue doing so with these players who can be the future of the Selecao, We have made a balanced call-up, but in which there are nine players of Olympic age and up to fifteen under 23 years old," the coach explained.

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"We've chosen five players who were at the last World Cup and who will be important for this new cycle in which we'll compete in the Copa America and another World Cup. These players are Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bruno Guimaraes, Vinícius Junior, and Raphinha."

Tactical flexibility and the number nine role

Beyond the selection controversy, Ancelotti touched upon Raphinha’s evolving role on the pitch. Under Hansi Flick at Barcelona, the Brazilian has frequently operated as a central striker or a mobile number nine, a shift from his traditional position on the wings. When asked if he intended to replicate this tactical experiment for the national team, Ancelotti remained somewhat guarded about his specific plans for the upcoming friendly double-header.

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"We have versatile forwards who can occupy various positions. I focus on what we can do and not on the quality of our opponents. We will continue playing with three midfielders and three forwards," Ancelotti remarked.