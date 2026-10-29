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Alvino Hanafi

Youth explosion! Ancelotti picks 15 under-23 stars in massive Brazil squad rebuild

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has called up 26 players for November's international friendlies in Singapore against Japan and the host nation. The Italian manager outlined his plan to accelerate a new generation while preserving a strong core.

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Ancelotti names final Selecao squad of 2026

Carlo Ancelotti officially unveiled a 26-man Brazil squad at CBF headquarters in Rio de Janeiro for the final international fixtures of 2026. The Selecao will travel to Southeast Asia to face Japan on November 14 before playing hosts Singapore on November 17 at the Singapore National Stadium.

The list features 15 players under the age of 23 and nine players eligible for Olympic selection.

The fixtures mark Brazil's first reunion with Japan since their 2026 World Cup encounter in the United States.

Ancelotti details generational renewal strategy

Speaking at the squad announcement press conference, Ancelotti explained his intention to construct a fresh dynamic for the national team. "This is a period where, more than focusing on the quality of the opponent, we need to focus on what we have to do, on the team's renewal project, on seeking a new generation," Ancelotti stated.

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"It's a very balanced, very young squad... It's a team very much focused on the future."

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"We have to renew by playing well, trying our best to achieve the only goal, which is to win the game, while also keeping up with the progression of these young players," he added.

Full Brazil squad list for Singapore friendlies

Ancelotti's 26-man selection features an exciting blend of premier global stars and promising young players across every position:

  • Goalkeepers: Bento (Al Nassr), Lucas Perri (Turin), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba).
  • Defenders: Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair Cunha (Nottingham Forest), Jonathan Jesus (Cruise), Vanderson (Monaco), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Rome).
  • Midfielders: Andre Luiz (Corinthians), Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal), Danilo (Botafogo), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos), Joao Gomes (Aston Villa), Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk).
  • Forwards: Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk), Allan (Manchester City), Endrick (Real Madrid), Estevao (Chelsea), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Vini Jr (Real Madrid).
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Selecao plot roadmap toward 2028 Copa America

The upcoming friendlies mark Ancelotti's eighth squad call-up as Brazil manager as he builds toward future commitments.

The coaching staff will monitor individual progress ahead of competitive World Cup qualifiers.

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Ancelotti's side will assemble in Singapore early next month.

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 