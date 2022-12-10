'You made it, boy' - Pele sends message of support to Neymar after Brazil's agonising World Cup exit

Brazil legend Pele sent a message to Neymar after the 30-year-old equalled his goalscoring record but crashed out of the World Cup against Croatia.

WHAT HAPPENED? After a largely uneventful 90 minutes, Neymar had put Brazil within touching distance of the semi-finals with an extra-time strike that brought him level with Pele on 77 goals. However, a Bruno Petkovic leveller three minutes from time took the game to a shootout in which Neymar was unable feature, after Marquinhos missed the decisive penalty. Pele took to social media to congratulate Brazil's No.10 on his new record, before offering his commiserations for Friday's defeat.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I saw you grow, I cheered for you every day and finally I can congratulate you for equaling my number of goals with the Brazilian national team," Pele wrote on Instagram. "We both know this is so much more than a number. Our greatest duty as athletes is to inspire. To inspire our professional colleagues of today, the next generations and, above all, to inspire everyone who loves our sport.

"Unfortunately, the day is not the happiest for us, but you will always be the source of inspiration that many aspire to become. I've learned that the more time passes, the more our legacy grows. My record was set almost 50 years ago, and no one has been able to approach it until now. You made it, boy. It values the greatness of your achievement."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil's elimination from the last eight, despite being tipped by many to run out tournament winners, prompted the departure of manager Tite after six years at the helm. Neymar himself hinted that that game may his last in the Canarinha shirt, as another opportunity for World Cup glory evaded the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

DID YOU KNOW? Against Croatia, Neymar became the third Brazilian player to score in three different editions of the World Cup, alongside Ronaldo and Pele.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? With the Brazilian's international future up in the air, Neymar will return to domestic matters with PSG, who play their next competitive match against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on December 28.