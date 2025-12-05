How to watch Boise State vs UNLV NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Mountain West crown will be on the line Friday when the Boise State Broncos (8-4) square off with the UNLV Rebels (10-2) at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State enters championship weekend riding the momentum of a nail-biting 25-24 victory over Utah State to wrap up an 8-4 regular season. The Broncos have battled through their ups and downs, but they arrive with some swagger after that dramatic finish.

UNLV, meanwhile, marches into Boise boasting a stellar 10-2 mark. The Rebels capped an outstanding regular season with a commanding 42-17 rivalry win over Nevada, continuing one of the program’s best campaigns in recent memory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boise State vs UNLV NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Boise State vs UNLV: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Rebels in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Albertsons Stadium, Boise

How to watch Boise State vs UNLV on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Boise State vs UNLV news & key players

Boise State Broncos team news

Boise State enters the matchup with an offense that puts up 30.8 points per game, ranking 42nd nationally. The Broncos average 240.6 passing yards and 189.8 rushing yards per game, showcasing a similarly well-rounded approach.

Maddux Madsen has been the primary passer, hitting 60 percent of his attempts for 1,994 yards and tossing 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He missed the last month due to an ankle issue, allowing Max Cutforth to step in and throw for 684 yards and two touchdowns. Madsen is expected to reclaim the starting job this week. On the ground, Dylan Riley has powered the rushing unit with 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on 164 carries, while Latrell Caples leads the receiving group with 43 catches for 515 yards and three scores.

Boise State’s defense has been steadier than UNLV’s, allowing 23.2 points per game, 55th in the nation, while giving up just 165.8 passing yards and 167.4 rushing yards per game.

Injury-wise, Madsen (ankle) is officially questionable but trending toward starting. Receivers Demetric Whitlock Jr. and Chris Marshall are also questionable heading into kickoff.

UNLV Rebels team news

Jai’Den Thomas stole the show in UNLV’s rivalry win over Nevada, punching in four rushing touchdowns to headline a dominant performance.

The Rebels have been lighting up scoreboards all year, averaging 37.2 points per game, the 12th-best mark in the FBS. Their offense is as balanced as it gets, racking up 258.6 yards through the air and another 205 on the ground every outing.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has been the engine behind their success, completing 68 percent of his throws for 3,050 yards with 22 touchdowns against eight picks. He’s also been a threat with his legs, adding 556 rushing yards and eight more scores. Thomas leads the ground attack with 127 carries for 944 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Jaden Bradley tops the receiving corps with 51 grabs for 834 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, UNLV has had its ups and downs. The Rebels are surrendering 28.1 points per game, 89th in the nation, along with 232.5 passing yards and 176.9 rushing yards per contest.

Injury concerns include TE Jae Beasley II, WR Rashawn Jackson, TE Var’keyes Gumms, and QB Cameron Friel, all listed as questionable.