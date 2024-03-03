Boca Juniors vs Belgrano: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Belgrano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors are set to welcome Belgrano to La Bombonera for a Liga Profesional Argentina encounter on Sunday.

Edinson Cavani and co. played out a 1-1 draw with River Plate on Monday, while El Pirata were last involved in a 2-2 draw against Talleres de Cordoba.

Boca Juniors vs Belgrano kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:15 pm ET Venue: La Bombonera

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Belgrano will be played at Estadio Alberto Jose Armando - also known as La Bombonera - in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5:15 pm ET on Sunday, March 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Belgrano online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for free 7-day trial) and Fanatiz.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca coach Diego Martinez will continue to miss the services of Marcos Rojo and Pol Fernandez through ankle and calf injuries, respectively.

Miguel Merentiel should continue alongside Cavani in attack.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Blanco; Saralegui, Medina, E. Fernandez, Zenon; Merentiel, Cavani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Valentini, Figal, Lema, Anselmino, Saracchi, Blanco, Fabra, Blondel, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, Ramirez, Saralegui, Zenon, Taborda, Bullaude, Janson Forwards: Merentiel, Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Briasco, Langoni

Belgrano team news

Juan Barinaga will miss the Boca game after being sent off in the game against Talleres de Cordoba, while Franco Jara remains sidelined with a strain injury.

Belgrano boss Guillermo Farre is likely to bring in Francisco Facello in place of the suspended Barinaga at right-back.

Belgrano possible XI: Losada; Facello, Moreno, Meriano, Ibacache; Sanchez, Rolon, Longo, Gonzalez; Reyna, Passerini.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Losada, Chicco Defenders: Meriano, Moreno, Maffini, Rebola, Ibacache, Delgado, Facello Midfielders: Longo, Quignon, Rolon, Marin, Rojas, Metilli, Palavecino, Tapia, Pastran, Lencioni, Schiappacasse, Garcia, Sanchez Forwards: Passerini, Suarez, Chavarria, Reyna

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Boca Juniors and Belgrano across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 10, 2023 Belgrano 4-3 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina May 14, 2023 Boca Juniors 2-0 Belgrano Liga Profesional Argentina February 10, 2019 Belgrano 1-1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina October 29, 2017 Boca Juniors 4-0 Belgrano Liga Profesional Argentina September 11, 2016 Boca Juniors 3-0 Belgrano Liga Profesional Argentina

