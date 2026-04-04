Betis will only allow Amrabat to join the Moroccan national team under one condition!

The management of Spanish club Real Betis are moving swiftly to decide the future of Moroccan star Sofiane Amrabat, whose loan spell from Turkish side Fenerbahçe expires next June – a date that will determine whether the player stays in Andalusia or embarks on a new adventure.

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’, Betis has made Amrabat a top priority ahead of the summer transfer window, with the club intending to make a formal bid to buy him outright from Fenerbahçe, after the player proved his worth as a key pillar of the squad.

Betis’ management believes that Amrabat has become the de facto leader in the dressing room, thanks to his strong personality and clear influence on his teammates, which has made the club determined to keep him at any cost.

However, the decisive factor in speeding up negotiations is the approach of the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The management fears that the player’s outstanding performances with the Moroccan national team in the tournament could lead to a significant rise in his market value, making it much more difficult to sign him later.

Reports suggest that Betis do not intend to allow Amrabat to leave to join the ‘Atlas Lions’ camp in preparation for the World Cup until the transfer deal has been fully completed.

The club has already made direct contact with the player and his agent, and has secured preliminary approval to proceed with negotiations with Fenerbahçe.

Sources close to the Andalusian club confirm that an official announcement of the deal could be made within the next few days, provided a final agreement is reached on the financial details, ensuring Real Betis retains one of its star players before he is snapped up by the glamour of the World Cup.