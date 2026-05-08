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How to buy Belgium vs Egypt tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lumen Field information & more

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Belgium takes on Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 15, 2026, as the quest for global glory continues in the 2026 World Cup.

This Group Stage clash sees Belgium looking to assert its dominance in Group G and prove that its new generation is ready for the world stage, while Egypt aims to cause an early tournament upset fueled by its passionate traveling support.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Belgium vs Egypt, including where to buy and ticket prices.

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When is Belgium vs Egypt at the World Cup 2026?

Date & Time MatchLocationTickets
June 15, 2026, 12:00 PMBelgium vs EgyptLumen Field, SeattleTickets

Belgium World Cup Fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 15, 2026Belgium vs EgyptLumen Field, SeattleTickets
June 21, 2026Belgium vs IranSoFi Stadium, Los AngelesTickets
June 27, 2026New Zealand vs BelgiumBC Place, VancouverTickets

Egypt World Cup Fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 15, 2026Belgium vs EgyptLumen Field, SeattleTickets
June 20, 2026Egypt vs New ZealandBC Place, VancouverTickets
June 26, 2026Egypt vs IranLumen Field, SeattleTickets

How to buy Belgium vs Egypt World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: The only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand matches where official allocations are exhausted. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

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How much are Belgium vs Egypt World Cup tickets?

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - QuartersSemis & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

What to expect from Belgium vs Egypt?

This fixture promises to be one of the highlights of the opening week. Belgium’s tactical flexibility will face a stern test against Egypt’s disciplined defense and rapid transitions. 

With Seattle being a major travel hub, expect a massive influx of international fans bringing a festive, global energy to Lumen Field.

For the cheapest tickets, target Category 4 seating in the upper tiers of Lumen Field. The stadium's design ensures great sightlines even from the highest points, making it one of the best venues for budget-conscious fans.

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Frequently asked questions

The most reliable way to secure tickets for this high-demand fixture is through official channels like the FIFA Ticketing Portal or the official FIFA Resale Marketplace. However, since primary inventory is extremely limited, secondary platforms like StubHub are the best alternative for fans looking to guarantee their seats today.

While primary tickets are cheapest during the initial Random Selection Draws, those phases have concluded. For the current Last-Minute Sales phase and secondary markets, it is generally advised to book as soon as possible. Prices for marquee matchups in host cities like Seattle tend to rise as matchday approaches and local demand peaks.

No, there will be no over-the-counter ticket sales at the stadium. All tickets for the 2026 World Cup are digital and must be purchased online through authorized sellers or verified secondary marketplaces prior to arriving at the venue.

 

Yes, FIFA typically restricts purchases to four tickets per match per household. This is to ensure as many fans as possible have the chance to attend. If you are looking to book for a larger group, you may need to explore Hospitality packages or coordinate multiple individual accounts.

 

Yes, FIFA requires every attendee to have a valid match ticket regardless of age. This includes infants and young children. Ensure you have secured a seat for every member of your party to avoid entry issues at Lumen Field.

 

If you purchase via a site like StubHub, you will receive a confirmation of your order. Closer to the tournament, your tickets will be transferred to you digitally. You will need to download the official FIFA World Cup 2026 ticketing app and use the same email address as your purchase to access your mobile entry pass.

Category 1 represents premium seating, typically located along the sidelines with the best views of the pitch. Category 4 is the most affordable tier, usually located in the upper tiers behind the goals. While Category 4 offers the best value, Category 1 provides the most immersive "TV-style" view of the action.

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