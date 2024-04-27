How to watch Beatriz Ferreira vs Yanina del Carmen Lescano: Date, time, fight card & more info

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the IBF women's lightweight contest live from Liverpool this weekend

Beatriz Ferreira and Yanina del Carmen Lescano will meet in an encounter to crown a new world champion when the pair square off in a women's lightweight contest this weekend, with the action set to unfold from M&S Arena in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The duo will fight on the undercard of Peter McGrail and Marc Leach's bout on Merseyside. The prize of the IBF women's lightweight belt, which Katie Taylor vacated following the latter's return to the super lightweight category, is at stake.

Former Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Ferreira has only fought four professional bouts to date but could add a crown to her Olympics success when the Brazilian meets her Argentine rival in an all-South American clash.

Del Carmen Lescano, meanwhile, arrives with more experience but will be considered an outsider by many, particularly after a points loss to Caroline Dubois last year.

Elsewhere on the bill, McGrail and Leach will headline in a super bantamweight clash, while Pat McCormack will face off with Williams Andres Herrera in a welterweight bout, but how can you watch all the action unfold? Below, GOAL gives you all the details on how to watch Beatriz Ferreira versus Yanina del Carmen Lescano.

When will Beatriz Ferreira vs Yanina del Carmen Lescano take place?

Beatriz Ferreira and Yanina del Carmen Lescano will fight on Saturday, April 27, at M&S Arena in Liverpool, in the Merseyside region of the United Kingdom.

The undercard is expected to begin at 14:00 ET, with the ringwalk for the pair's clash anticipated at 15:45 ET.

Date: Saturday, April 27

Saturday, April 27 Start time: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET Ferreira vs Carmen ringwalks (approx): 3:45 pm ET

How to watch Beatriz Ferreira vs Yanina del Carmen Lescano

In the United States, coverage of Beatriz Ferreira versus Yanina del Carmen Lescano will be shown and streamed through DAZN.

Offering a broad selection of fights, bouts, and action from the ring, along with many other sporting events, DAZN is available for $19.99 per month in the United States and as a yearly subscription for $224.99.

Beatriz Ferreira vs Yanina del Carmen Lescano Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Super bantamweight Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach Welterweight Pat McCormack vs Williams Andres Herrera Women's Lightweight Beatriz Ferreira vs Yanina del Carmen Lescano Light middleweight Junaid Boston vs Jack Martin Featherweight Joe McGrail vs Ryan Walker Middleweight Ste Clarke vs TBA Women's flyweight Maisey Rose Courtney vs Gieseppina Di Stefano Super flyweight Hamza Uddin vs Santiago San Eusebio Lightweight Frankie Stringer vs Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira

FAQs

What are Beatriz Ferreira and Yanina del Carmen Lescano's professional fight records?

Beatriz Ferreira and Yanina del Carmen Lescano face off with somewhat contrasting records. They boast just 21 combined professional fights, with 18 wins and three losses.

Ferreira has a perfect record since becoming professional following her success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. There, she recorded a silver medal, the best-ever finish in the event for a Brazilian, with four wins from four bouts.

Del Carmen Lescano, meanwhile, has recorded 14 wins and three losses across her 17-bout professional career, with those defeats spread out across a journeywoman career that began in 2017.

When did Beatriz Ferreira and Yanina del Carmen Lescano last fight?

Beatriz Ferreira last fought in December 2023, when she secured an eight-round knockout win over Destiny Jones at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, United States. It was the first outright knockout win of her professional career.

Yanina del Carmen Lescano last fought in the same month, when she defeated her fellow countrywoman Pamela Elisabeth Benavidez by undisputed decision at Club Ferro Carril, Concordia, Argentina.

Is there a title on the line between Beatriz Ferreira and Yanina del Carmen Lescano?

There is one title on the line between Beatriz Ferreira and Yanina del Carmen Lescano, with the pair facing off for the vacant IBF women's lightweight crown.

Katie Taylor previously held the belt, but it was surrendered after she opted to return to Superlightweight for a rematch with Amanda Serrano, which is set to be on the bill for Jake Paul's fight with Mike Tyson in Texas.

Will there be another fight between Beatriz Ferreira and Yanina del Carmen Lescano?

Even with their first encounter yet to unfold, Beatriz Ferreira and Yanina del Carmen Lescano seem unlikely to have a second fight.

The winner will be crowned world champion, and the IBF will then likely move to put their next mandatory challenger against them.