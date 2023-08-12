Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch DFL Supercup

How to watch the Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will face off in the DFL Supercup on Saturday. The match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany and will be a rematch of the 2022 version of the tournament. Bayern beat Leipzig 5-3 last year to clinch their 10th Super Cup trophy and will be confident of a similar result this year as well.

Leipzig finished the 2022-23 Bundesliga season in third place, behind Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. They will be looking to avenge their defeat in last year's Super Cup but it will be difficult against a solid Bayern side.

The match is sure to be an entertaining one, as both teams have attacking players who can entertain and score goals. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Leipzig kick-off time

Date: August 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45pm EDT Venue: Allianz Arena

The game between Bayern and Leipzig will be played at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2.45pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

The Bayern vs Leipzig fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Following his skiing accident last December, legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is expected to be absent from Bayern's lineup until after the international break in early September. It seems likely that Sven Ulreich will once again be the one called upon to take his place between the posts.

For Saturday's Super Cup tie, Thomas Muller, Eric Choupo-Moting, and Gabriel Marusic have all been confirmed as unavailable. Meanwhile, new recruit Guerreiro will have to wait a bit longer for his debut, as a calf strain is keeping him off the field. Their latest signing Harry Kane will be hoping to make his debut very soon as well.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulrich; Pavard, De Ligt, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Gnabry, Coman

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Kimmich, Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Gnabry, Coman, Musiala, Kane

Leipzig team news

Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulasci is still several weeks away from making his return from an ACL injury.

Both Amadou Haidara and Lukas Klostermann are dealing with muscle strains, making it unlikely that they'll be risked. Additionally, Baumgartner may be held back from his debut due to a lingering injury of his own.

Leipzig predicted XI: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Orban, Raum; Seiwald, Schlager; Forsberg, Olmo, Werner; Openda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulacsi, Blaswich, Zingerle, Schlieck Defenders: Simakan, Orbán, Bitshiabu, Klostermann, Raum, Henrichs, Lukeba Midfielders: Olmo, Haïdara, Forsberg, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Carvalho, Simons, Schlager, Moriba, Clark, Kampl Forwards: Poulsen, Werner, Openda, Šeško, Novoa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Bayern Munich 1 - 3 RB Leipzig Bundesliga January 2023 RB Leipzig 1 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga July 2022 RB Leipzig 3 - 5 Bayern Munich Super Cup February 2022 Bayern Munich 3 - 2 RB Leipzig Bundesliga September 2021 RB Leipzig 1 - 4 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

