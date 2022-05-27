Bayern Munich star Muller reacts to Mane transfer talk with ‘45-man squad’ joke

The Germany international is reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding interest in the Liverpool superstar

Thomas Muller is reluctant to be drawn on talk of interest from Bayern Munich in Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, with the Germany international pointing out there would be a “45-man squad every year” at Allianz Arena if all rumours were true.

There has been plenty of debate around Mane, who is on a contract through to 2023 at Anfield.

However Muller doubts there is much substance to the gossip.

Article continues below

What has Muller said on the Mane to Bayern rumours?

The 2014 World Cup winner told Bild: “If every rumoured player joined us, we would have ended up with a 45-man squad every year.

“I'm going to show up in Sabener Strasse [Bayern’s training ground] at the beginning of July and see who else is there.”

What has Mane said on his future at Liverpool?

The 30-year-old has enjoyed another productive campaign at Liverpool in 2021-22, helping the Reds to Carabao Cup glory, an FA Cup triumph and the Champions League final.

He has registered 23 goals in 50 appearances, passing 100 for the Reds in the process, but is yet to sign a contract extension.

Mane has been hinting at fresh terms, though, saying of his future plans ahead of the clash with Real Madrid at Stade de France on Saturday: “Honestly, the answer I can give you now is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturday’s game.

“That is the answer I must give before the final. Come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special.

“I will give you all you want to hear then. For now, let’s go win it because I have no time for other things. I will do everything possible to win it because it is my and all the boys’ biggest dream, then I will give you the answers.”

Liverpool plan to re-open contract discussions with Sadio Mane at the end of the season.



His current deal expires in 2023 🔴 pic.twitter.com/sx3kZHK6Ek — GOAL (@goal) May 10, 2022

Is Muller going to be at Bayern in 2022-23?

While Mane may prove to be out of reach for Bayern, long-serving stalwart Muller is sticking around after committing to fresh terms of his own through to 2024.

Quizzed by TZ on why he has agreed to extend his stay in Munich, the 32-year-old said: “That’s a simple answer, because I have everything I enjoy here in professional soccer.

“I can’t judge what it’s like elsewhere, but here I definitely know that I’m playing for titles – both nationally and internationally.

"We've won a lot of championships over the past 10 to 15 years and have always played for Europe’s crown. Accordingly, the conditions on the sporting side are super and by no means boring.

“I have it in my mind to play at the top level until 2025. Whether that will happen, I don’t know. That’s the game plan. That hasn’t changed.”

Further reading