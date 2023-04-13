A summer sale of Sadio Mane is reported to be under consideration after the forward's dressing room attack on Bayern Munich team-mate Leroy Sane.

Mane to apologise to teammates

Board considering punishment

Summer sale reportedly an option

WHAT HAPPENED? The forwards had been seen arguing during Tuesday night's Champions League collapse against Manchester City. Matters escalated when the pair returned to the dressing room where the two clashed and Mane reportedly struck Sane in the face.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bayern board are now weighing up an appropriate sanction for their Senegalese star with Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenburg reporting that punishment will "go beyond a fine".

Plettenburg notes that the board are considering a range of options including a suspension or even "separation" between club and player. Mane is set to apologise to his shocked teammates today as the squad return to training in Munich.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 3-0 defeat at the Etihad will have been a hammer blow in a frustrating season for Mane, with an injury costing him a spot at the World Cup and limiting his impact domestically.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Bayern return to league action on Saturday against Hoffenheim. Whether Sane will feature remains to be seen.