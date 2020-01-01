When is Barcelona's presidential election & who are the favourites to run the club?

The Catalan giants have a democratic tradition in electing their figurehead, with club members all casting a ballot

The motto of is 'Mes Que Un Club' and it is etched into the amphitheatre of Camp Nou as a reminder to the world that the Catalan outfit is about more than just football.

Indeed, the club occupies a special place at the heart of the Barcelona community and, historically, it has conducted its business somewhat differently to many of its counterparts in and elsewhere.

Article continues below

More teams

While most supporters of the club across the world will more or less stop at following their on-field fortunes or buying the shirt, others become members and they are very much hands-on.

The members have an equal say in the direction the club travels in through the presidential elections.

Contents

When are Barcelona's presidential elections?

The next upcoming Barcelona presidential election will take place in the summer of 2021 - usually sometime in June.

An individual who has been elected Barcelona president earns a mandate to serve in the post for six years. That means elections take place every six years, barring extraordinary circumstances.

Return to top

Who are the Barcelona presidential election candidates?

As of February 2020, only one candidate - Victor Font - had stepped forward for election.

Font is reportedly determined to implement a number of changes at Barcelona.

"We have a lot of challenges for the next five or 10 years," he said, per Marca, in early 2019. "A key one, and one of the first, is the management of the end of [Lionel] Messi [as he gets towards retiring]."

As well as preparing for Messi's retirement, Font has pin-pointed issues such as players' image rights, the need to sell players and placing an emphasis on consulting directly with members on major proposals.

He has spoken of getting Xavi back involved and has been backed by the likes of Carles Puyol, Gerard Lopez and former president Joan Gaspart, who served from 2000 until 2003.

Other candidates are expected to mount a challenge for the role, but it remains unclear who will do so.

There has been speculation that Joan Laporta may also throw his hat into the ring, but his candidacy has not been confirmed yet. Laporta served as Barcelona president from 2003 until 2010.

Return to top

Who is the favourite to be elected Barcelona president?

Since Font is the only candidate so far, he is the default favourite. Goal will keep you up to date on each candidate's chances of winning the election when a clearer picture emerges.

Return to top

Who is Barcelona's current president?

Josep Maria Bartomeu is the current president of Barcelona. The president's job involves helping to shape policy, overseeing transfers, signing contracts and being the public face of the club in business.

A native of Catalunya, Bartomeu took on the role on an interim basis in 2014 after Sandro Rosell's resignation. He then won the 2015 election, officially becoming the 40th president of the club's history.

The CEO of the ADELTE group and EFS, Bartomeu was also involved with the boards of previous presidents Rosell and Joan Laporta.

He will not seek re-election in 2021.

Return to top

Who can vote in Barcelona presidential elections?

Only socios (club members) - socis in Catalan - have the right to vote in Barcelona presidential elections.

In order to be eligible to vote, socios must be at least 18 and they must have been socio for at least one year. They must also be present in Barcelona at Camp Nou to vote.

Find out more about becoming a Barcelona member on the club's official website.