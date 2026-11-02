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Muhammad Zaki

Barcelona starlet Brian Farinas opens up on 'dream' debut after Hansi Flick's tactical surprise in Alaves thrashing

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Barcelona youngster Brian Farinas has described his first-team debut as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream following a standout performance in the 6-1 win over Deportivo Alaves. The 20-year-old was thrust into the starting line-up by Hansi Flick, completing the full 90 minutes in an unfamiliar defensive role to help the Blaugrana return to winning ways.

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Thrown in at the deep end

Barcelona bounced back from consecutive losses to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid by dismantling Alaves at Camp Nou. Flick was forced to shuffle his pack amid a severe defensive injury crisis, handing a senior debut to 20-year-old Farinas.

Traditionally a midfielder, the La Masia graduate was deployed at right-back for the full 90 minutes. He slotted into a makeshift backline alongside Frenkie de Jong, who operated as a left-sided centre-back, to help steady the ship and secure a crucial victory.

'The club of my life'

Speaking to Barcelona's official media after posing for a traditional photograph outside the academy, Farinas could not hide his delight. The youngster expressed his immense pride at finally breaking into the senior squad.

"I’m very happy, very proud of all these years I’ve spent working," he said. "It’s every child’s dream. Playing in the First Division, with FC Barcelona, the club of my life."

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Despite being tasked with an unfamiliar defensive role, the Spaniard embraced the challenge laid out by his German head coach. "I play wherever he puts me," he added.

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Fubo

✅ Carries ESPN Deportes, which broadcasts over 200 select LaLiga matches per season with traditional linear presentation and studio coverage.

✅ Includes local ABC stations and main ESPN channels for the high-profile marquee matches that are simulcast over traditional television.

✅ Allows you to record matches with unlimited Cloud DVR storage and stream up to four channels simultaneously on compatible TV devices.

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Monthly from$74.99
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✅ Streams all 380 LaLiga fixtures throughout the season in both English and Spanish, including every El Clásico fixture.

✅ Provides full match replays, extended highlights, and Spanish football studio shows (such as LaLiga Confidential and ESPN FC) accessible whenever you want.

✅ Bundles Spanish top-flight football alongside extensive European and domestic action, including the German Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, and FA Cup.

Monthly from$11.99
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New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries ESPN Deportes, which broadcasts over 200 select LaLiga matches per season with traditional linear presentation and studio coverage.

✅ Includes local ABC stations and main ESPN channels for the high-profile marquee matches that are simulcast over traditional television.

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Finding comfort among friends

Stepping onto the pitch out of position could have overwhelmed the debutant, and he admitted to feeling early nerves. However, his strong mentality and the support of familiar faces quickly settled him down.

"As you get into the game, I think I’m a player with quite a strong personality. I felt comfortable, to be honest," Farinas explained.

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He was quick to credit his fellow academy graduates for easing his transition into the first team. "They helped me a lot," he revealed. "[Pau] Cubarsi, Rodri, Fermin [Lopez], and Lamine [Yamal], who were all on my side of the pitch, gave me confidence."

A Champions League test against Aston Villa

Flick must now decide whether to trust Farinas on Europe's biggest stage as Barcelona prepare to host Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Catalan giants remain drastically short of defensive personnel.

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With Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Xavi Espart all sidelined, the manager's hand may be forced once again. Farinas, now wearing the No.4 shirt, could retain his spot on the right flank as the Blaugrana look to build on their domestic momentum.

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten