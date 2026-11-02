Barcelona starlet Brian Farinas opens up on 'dream' debut after Hansi Flick's tactical surprise in Alaves thrashing

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Barcelona youngster Brian Farinas has described his first-team debut as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream following a standout performance in the 6-1 win over Deportivo Alaves. The 20-year-old was thrust into the starting line-up by Hansi Flick, completing the full 90 minutes in an unfamiliar defensive role to help the Blaugrana return to winning ways.

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Thrown in at the deep end

Barcelona bounced back from consecutive losses to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid by dismantling Alaves at Camp Nou. Flick was forced to shuffle his pack amid a severe defensive injury crisis, handing a senior debut to 20-year-old Farinas.

Traditionally a midfielder, the La Masia graduate was deployed at right-back for the full 90 minutes. He slotted into a makeshift backline alongside Frenkie de Jong, who operated as a left-sided centre-back, to help steady the ship and secure a crucial victory.

'The club of my life'

Speaking to Barcelona's official media after posing for a traditional photograph outside the academy, Farinas could not hide his delight. The youngster expressed his immense pride at finally breaking into the senior squad.

"I’m very happy, very proud of all these years I’ve spent working," he said. "It’s every child’s dream. Playing in the First Division, with FC Barcelona, the club of my life."

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Despite being tasked with an unfamiliar defensive role, the Spaniard embraced the challenge laid out by his German head coach. "I play wherever he puts me," he added.

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Finding comfort among friends

Stepping onto the pitch out of position could have overwhelmed the debutant, and he admitted to feeling early nerves. However, his strong mentality and the support of familiar faces quickly settled him down.

"As you get into the game, I think I’m a player with quite a strong personality. I felt comfortable, to be honest," Farinas explained.

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He was quick to credit his fellow academy graduates for easing his transition into the first team. "They helped me a lot," he revealed. "[Pau] Cubarsi, Rodri, Fermin [Lopez], and Lamine [Yamal], who were all on my side of the pitch, gave me confidence."

A Champions League test against Aston Villa

Flick must now decide whether to trust Farinas on Europe's biggest stage as Barcelona prepare to host Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Catalan giants remain drastically short of defensive personnel.

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With Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Xavi Espart all sidelined, the manager's hand may be forced once again. Farinas, now wearing the No.4 shirt, could retain his spot on the right flank as the Blaugrana look to build on their domestic momentum.