Peace at the Metropolitano? Barcelona and Atletico Madrid set for public reconciliation after Julian Alvarez transfer war

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Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly preparing to end their recent institutional feud when the two Spanish giants meet at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano this Sunday. Following a summer of heated public exchanges and accusations, both boards are eager to restore a professional working relationship.

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The roots of the Riyadh Air Metropolitano reunion

According to AS, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is heading a delegation to the Spanish capital this Sunday. The two clubs' directors will share a pre-match lunch before their La Liga fixture, serving as a public display of unity.

This olive branch follows a recent boardroom encounter at the European Football Clubs (EFC) Assembly in Copenhagen. The respective hierarchies have actively worked to repair the damage caused by a turbulent summer transfer window, signalling an end to months of institutional friction.

Public attacks and Copenhagen hugs

The rift began when Alvarez openly expressed a desire to leave Madrid to chase his dreams. Laporta maintained that Barcelona behaved correctly throughout the saga, confirming the Catalan club had made an offer and were ready to negotiate. However, Atletico stood firm, declaring the Argentine World Cup winner strictly off-limits.

Tensions boiled over when Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin publicly condemned the Blaugrana. He accused Barcelona of lacking transparency, ethics, and honesty in their operational conduct. That sparked a fierce rebuttal from then-acting Barca president Rafa Yuste, who warned that Gil Marin had crossed a line.

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However, the animosity dissipated following the Copenhagen summit. Reflecting on his recent meeting with the Atletico chief, Laporta stated: "We saw each other and hugged. I’m sure we’ve already smoothed things over, and from now on everything is clear. He’s a fantastic man who I feel very comfortable with."

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Moving on from the Alvarez saga

The summer standoff ultimately concluded with Barcelona abandoning their pursuit of the Argentine forward. Accepting that an agreement was impossible, the Blaugrana shifted their transfer focus to the Premier League.

They subsequently secured the signature of Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, filling their attacking void and allowing the dust to settle on the Alvarez dispute. This decisive pivot paved the way for both clubs to naturally normalise their boardroom relations.

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Sunday's high-stakes La Liga clash

While the executives make peace over lunch, the focus will swiftly turn to the pitch at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Sunday's encounter represents a crucial La Liga test for both sides as they look to assert their dominance in the Spanish top flight.

With diplomatic relations restored, the fierce rivalry can return to where it belongs. Both teams will be desperate to secure maximum points in what promises to be a fiercely contested tactical battle between two domestic heavyweights.