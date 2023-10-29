Ballon d'Or 2023: Date, time, nominees, live stream & how to watch France Football award ceremony

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual football awards that can be won by a soccer player each year. Established in 1956, France Football's Golden Ball accolade returns for the 67th year in 2023.
Lionel Messi is hoping to land a record-extending eighth trophy this year, but the empyrean Argentine faces competition from the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo did not receive a nomination, but recent winners Luka Modric and Karim Benzema are in the running.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2023 Ballon d'Or award ceremony, including when it is, how to watch it, and more.
When is the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony? Date & start time
|Date:
|Monday, October 30, 2023
|Time:
|6pm GMT / 2 pm ET
|Venue:
|Theatre du Chatelet, Paris
|TV & stream:
|TNT Sports (UK), Paramount+ (U.S.), YouTube (international)
The 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on Monday, October 30, 2023.
It is due to begin at approximately 6 pm GMT in the UK, which means viewers in the U.S. should be preparing to tune in at 2 pm ET.
How to watch the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony - TV & live stream
|Country
|TV & stream
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 2, discovery+, BBC Red Button
|United States
|Paramount+
|International
|L'Equipe YouTube
|Australia
|SBS On Demand
|New Zealand
|L'Equipe YouTube
|India
|Sony TEN 2, Sony LIV
Fans across the world will be able to stream the 2023 Ballon d'Or for free on L'Equipe's official YouTube channel.
Regional broadcasters will also be showing the ceremony live on their networks. Paramount+ will be streaming the Ballon d'Or ceremony in the United States, while TNT Sports 2 and discovery+ will show the ceremony in the United Kingdom.
Who are the 2023 Ballon d'Or nominees?Getty
You can see the full list of nominees for each award below.
2023 Men's Ballon d'Or nominees
|Player
|Club
|National team
|Julian Alvarez
|Man City
|Argentina
|Nicolo Barella
|Inter
|Italy
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|England
|Karim Benzema
|Al-Ittihad
|France
|Yassine Bounou
|Al-Hilal
|Morocco
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|Belgium
|Ruben Dias
|Man City
|Portugal
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid
|France
|Ilkay Gundogan
|Barcelona
|Germany
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|Croatia
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|Norway
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|England
|Kim Min-jae
|Bayern Munich
|South Korea
|Randal Kolo Muani
|PSG
|France
|Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|Georgia
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|Poland
|Emiliano Martinez
|Aston Villa
|Argentina
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter
|Argentina
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|France
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|Argentina
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|Croatia
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|Norway
|Andre Onana
|Man Utd
|Cameroon
|Victor Osimhen
|Napoli
|Nigeria
|Rodri
|Man City
|Spain
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|England
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Egypt
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|Portugal
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|Brazil
2023 Ballon d'Or Feminin nominees
|Player
|Club
|National team
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Millie Bright
|Chelsea
|England
|Linda Caicedo
|Real Madrid
|Colombia
|Olga Carmona
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|Rachel Daly
|Aston Villa
|England
|Debinha
|Kansas City Current
|Brazil
|Kadidiatou Diani
|Lyon
|France
|Mary Earps
|Man Utd
|England
|Patricia Guijarro
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Yui Hasegawa
|Man City
|Japan
|Amanda Ilestedt
|Arsenal
|Sweden
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea
|Australia
|Mapi Leon
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Katie McCabe
|Arsenal
|Republic of Ireland
|Hinata Miyazawa
|MyNavi Sendai
|Japan
|Lena Oberdorf
|Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Asisat Oshoala
|Barcelona
|Nigeria
|Ewa Pajor
|Wolfsburg
|Poland
|Salma Paralluelo
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Alexandra Popp
|Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Hayley Raso
|Real Madrid
|Australia
|Alba Redondo
|Levante
|Spain
|Guro Reiten
|Chelsea
|Norway
|Wendie Renard
|Lyon
|France
|Fridolina Rolfo
|Barcelona
|Sweden
|Jill Roord
|Man City
|Netherlands
|Khadija Shaw
|Man City
|Jamaica
|Sophia Smith
|Portland Thorns
|United States
|Georgia Stanway
|Bayern Munich
|England
|Daphne van Domselaar
|Aston Villa
|Netherlands
2023 Kopa Trophy nominees
|Player
|Club
|National team
|Alejandro Balde
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|England
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|France
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Rasmus Hojlund
|Man Utd
|Denmark
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Antonio Silva
|Benfica
|Portugal
|Xavi Simons
|RB Leipzig
|Netherlands
|Elye Wahi
|Lens
|France
2023 Yashin Trophy nominees
|Player
|Club
|National team
|Yassine Bounou
|Al-Hilal
|Morocco
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Belgium
|Ederson
|Man City
|Brazil
|Dominik Livakovic
|Fenerbahce
|Croatia
|Mike Maignan
|AC Milan
|France
|Emiliano Martinez
|Aston Villa
|Argentina
|Andre Onana
|Man Utd
|Cameroon
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|England
|Brice Samba
|Lens
|France
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|Germany
How are the award winners decided?
The different awards are decided in different ways, with a mix of journalists and ex-players helping to choose the most worthy winners.
Men's Ballon d'Or
A panel of journalists from the top 100 football nations, per the FIFA rankings, vote on the men's Ballon d'Or award. Each nation has one journalist representative who votes on the international ballot.
Women's Ballon d'Or
Like the men's Ballon d'Or award, the Ballon d'Or Feminin is decided by an international panel of journalists. However, it is a panel of 50 - one journalist from each of the top 50 nations.
Kopa Trophy
The winner of the Kopa trophy is decided by a jury of Ballon d'Or winners.
Yashin Trophy
The Yashin Trophy winner is decided in the same way as the men's Ballon d'Or, by a panel of 100 journalists.