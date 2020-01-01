‘Bale is wasting time and should return to Spurs’ – Klinsmann wants Real Madrid outcast back in north London

The former Tottenham frontman would love to see the Welsh forward retrace his steps and rekindle his lost spark in familiar surroundings

Gareth Bale is wasting time at and should be considering a return to , says Jurgen Klinsmann.

The international forward finds himself firmly frozen out at Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane had taken to overlooking Bale on a regular basis before the 31-year-old then ruled himself out of contention for a place in Real’s plans for their Champions League round of 16 second leg clash with Manchester City.

Representatives of a man who was once the most expensive player on the planet have maintained his contract through to 2022 in the Spanish capital will be honoured.

Bale has, however, been urged to revise those plans. There has been plenty of talk regarding Premier League interest, and with another window now open, Klinsmann is hoping to see Bale retrace his steps and rekindle his lost spark.

The former Spurs striker told talkSPORT: “Time goes by so fast as a player and you cannot waste it. This is the worst punishment for a player to be on the bench.

“The most important thing for every player is to be on the field and to play. When this doesn’t work out, sooner or later you have to come to a conclusion and consider a move.

“There is a point in time when you become a professional player when you would like to earn a decent amount of money that you can put on the side to feel a bit more safe, but once that goal is achieved there is only one other thing that matters – playing and scoring goals and building your playing record.

“You want to leave the game one day in your 30s and say ‘OK, look at my career there, I managed to score in X amount of teams and X amount of goals in different competitions’.

“Money doesn’t matter anymore. Money has no influence on that decision right now that Gareth has to make, but there are personal elements to it. There is family and lifestyle things to consider.

“A player like him, we would like to admire him week in, week out on the television. As a Tottenham fan, I would love him to come back to Spurs.”

It has been suggested that Mourinho is open to the idea of bringing Bale onto his books, with Klinsmann expecting the proven Portuguese coach to deliver long-awaited success at Spurs.

The German added: “Jose is such an experienced coach, he does it his way, which every coach should do. Every manager should do it his way.

“So it takes maybe a little bit more time. You cannot really judge the season that ended now because of Covid-19. It’s been a drama, it’s been a nightmare for everyone around the world.

“So at the end of the day, he still managed to get them into the and get into Europe. Now, we just need to trust him and give him time.”