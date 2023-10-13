Austria vs Belgium: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Austria is set to host Belgium with a spot at the next year's Euros on the line.
Austria come into this fixture on the back of a massive 3-1 win over Sweden in their previous game. They are currently unbeaten in their Euros qualifiers group along with their opponent Belgium. Both teams have won four and drawn one of their five games so far, collecting 13 points in the process. Austria are behind on goal difference.
Belgium have comfortably cruised against Estonia and Azerbaijan in their previous qualifier games. The Belgian Red Devils will be without the services of two of their key players in Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne. They will be hoping to maintain their top position in the table after this game.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Austria vs Belgium kick-off time
|Date:
|October 13, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm EST
|Venue:
|Ernst Happel Stadion
The Euro qualifier game between Austria and Belgium will be played on October 13 at 2:45pm in Ernst Happel Stadion.
How to watch Austria vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch on fuboTV in the US.
Team news & squads
Austria team news
Real Madrid's David Alaba is out with an injury and hence will be unavailable during this international break.
Austria predicted XI: Schlager; Posch, Leinhart, Friedl, Mwene; Lainer, Schlager, Siewald, Sabitzer; Arnautovic, Gregoritsch.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Linder, Schlager, Pentz
|Defenders:
|Lainer, Ulmer, Trimmel, Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Wöbe, Trauner, Friedl, Mwene
|Midfielders:
|Sabitzer, Schlager, Baumgartner, Seiwald, Ljubicic, Saračević, Schmid
|Forwards:
|Arnautović, Gregoritsch, Weimann, Onisiwo
Belgium team news
Belgium will be without the services of Thibaut Courtois and Kevin de Bruyne for the upcoming friendlies as both veterans are out with an injury with the goalkeeper nursing an ACL injury early in the season.
Belgium predicted XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Mangala, Onana, Carrasco; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski, Matz Sels
|Defenders:
|Sebastiaan Bornauw, Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Wout Faes, Thomas Meunier, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen
|Midfielders:
|Yannick Carrasco, Charles De Ketelaere, Romeo Lavia, Orel Mangala, Amadou Onana, Dennis Praet, Alexis Saelemaekers
|Forwards:
|Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Lois Openda, Leandro Trossard
Head-to-Head Record
Belgium have the head-to-head advantage, winning one out of three matchup between the two sides while the other two ended in a draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|18/06/23
|Belgium 1-1 Austria
|Euro qualifiers
|26/03/11
|Austria 0-2 Belgium
|Euro qualifiers
|13/10/10
|Belgium 4-4 Austria
|Euro qualifiers