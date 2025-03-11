How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will seek to finish the job against Atletico Madrid when they make the trip to Riyadh Air Metropolitano for a second-leg tie at the Champions League last-16 stage on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the hosts will be tasked with overturning the 2-1 loss they suffered at the Bernabeu in the opening leg last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, March 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

With Cesar Azpilicueta's return in Sunday's La Liga match against Getafe, Koke remains the only injury absentee in Diego Simeone's squad.

Given that Nahuel Molina is likely to keep his place at right-back, and as Pablo Barrios was deployed in midfielder during the first leg, it will be between the latter and Marcos Llorente for a spot in XI this time around.

Julian Alvarez should continue alongside Antoine Griezmann up front.

Real Madrid team news

Vinicus Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo, all of whom were involved in the 2-1 league win against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend, will start from the onset against Atletico once again, except for Jude Bellingham, who missed the first leg due to a ban. Brahim Diaz would, hence, need to sacrifice his place in the XI.

Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao were on the sidelines, but manager Carlo Ancelotti will contemplate handing starts to Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger after the duo were rested in the Rayo win.

Also, among those offered rest, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy will expect recalls in the European top flight.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

