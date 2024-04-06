How to watch today's Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets

Baseball powerhouses Atlanta Braves will face off against a stumbling New York Mets in an intriguing clash at Truist Park in Georgia.

Atlanta Braves are seeded at the top of the NL East standings with three wins and two defeats, and the side has a PCT of 0.600. The side has scored 36 runs in just five games with a batting average of 0.298, which is the highest in the MLB this season.

The New York Mets have lost both their opening series against Milwaukee and Detroit as they look to rekindle their winning from and change their fortunes. The 2-1 win against Detroit in the last game could give the visitors some confidence heading into the clash.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Braves vs Mets game.

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets: Date & First Pitch Time

Atlanta Braves welcome the New York Mets to the esteemed Truist Park situated in Georgia. The two sides will lock horns on April 8, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:20 pm ET / 4:20 pm PT in the US.

Date Monday, April 8, 2024 First pitch time 7:20 pm ET / 4:20 pm PT Arena Truist Park Location Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Braves and Mets on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets and Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves

Atalanta Braves will bank on the services of Orlando Arcia to produce the goods while batting, having scored two runs, nine hits, and a batting average of 0.450.

Charlie Morton has one win, three home runs, and six strikeouts for the Braves, and he'll play a crucial role while pitching.

Ian Anderson (elbow), Adam Maier, and Blake Burkhalter are confined to the treatment room, while JR Ritchie's season has come to an end. He's undergone surgery to repair a UCL injury sustained in his elbow.

Sean Murphy is sidelined for the next 10 days because of an oblique strain, while Angel Perdomo is out of contention for the next 15 days because of an elbow issue.

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez has the highest batting average for the visitors, with 0.400, having scored three runs, eight hits, three doubles, and one home run for the Mets.

The Mets' day-to-day reserves include Bryce Montes de Oca (elbow), Matthew Bruce Allen, Kyle Crick (calf), Raimon Gomez, Matt Rudick (unspecified), and Jacob Reimer.

The 15-day injury-absentees for the Mets are Kodai Senga (shoulder), Tylor Megill (shoulder), Max Kranick (hamstring), and Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder).

David Peterson (hip) and Rony Mauricio (knee) are not touted to return from injury for the next two months.

Recent results

Atlanta Braves

Date Opponent Result 2 April 2024 Chicago (L) 3-2 31 March 2024 Chicago (L) 9-0 F/8 31 March 2024 Philadelphia (W) 5-4 30 March 2024 Philadelphia (W) 12-4 29 March 2024 Philadelphia (L) 9-3

New York Mets