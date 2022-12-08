Arsenal warned it's 'inevitable' Real Madrid will launch transfer pursuit for 'tremendous' Martinelli

Former Brazil midfielder Ramires has warned Arsenal it is ''inevitable'' that Real Madrid will make a move for Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli impressing at Arsenal

At World Cup with Brazil

G unners warned to expect admirers

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinelli has helped fire Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table this season, scoring five times for the Gunners and subsequently being called into Brazil's World Cup 2022 squad. Former Chelsea star Ramires, who won 52 caps for the Selecao during his career, says his compatriot can improve further and believes his performances are likely to attract interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Gabriel Martinelli is a terrific player, he’s been absolutely tremendous for Arsenal this season, and it’s great to see a young Brazilian coming through and showing so much maturity,'' Ramires has told Ladbrokes. "It’s inevitable that huge clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus will come knocking on the door. At Arsenal, he is playing for a huge club with lots of ambition, but of course, there’s always going to be another level. I’d say it’s down to Martinelli and what he wants, you know, it’s natural for players like him to think about teams such as Real Madrid, the size and stature of that club, and how it was maybe a childhood dream to play for them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinelli's current Arsenal contract expires in 2024, which will not have gone unnoticed by potential admirers. The 21-year-old has made it clear he is happy with life in north London and wants to stay with Mikel Arteta's side, however, Ramires expects speculation over his long-term future to continue: ''There’s always going to be talk around him. Even in Brazil, people are wondering where his next move is going to be. Arsenal must do everything they can to keep hold of him, because he’s an amazing player and I’m confident there’s another level he can reach.''

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINELLI? The forward has made three appearances at the World Cup for Brazil so far and will be hoping for more minutes in the Selecao's quarter-final clash with Croatia on Friday.