Arsenal wonderkid Patino offers support & signed pair of boots to bullied Gunners fan

Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino has offered his support to a young fan who has been the victim of bullying.

Patino, 18, has come through the Arsenal academy and is rated as one of the club's most promising young players.

The England Under-19 international made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup in December before getting his first start in the FA Cup last month.

Patino reached out to the mother of a young supporter on Twitter on Monday, responding to her post about him being bullied by other children.

It's really sad to read this Fran. Please tell Freddie that we're all supporting him, and I’m going to send him a signed pair of boots.

Us Gooners are a family and we'll get him smiling again 🔴⚪ 😀 — Charlie Patino (@CharliePatino10) February 7, 2022

Patino offered his support and promised to send a signed pair of boots to the youngster.

"It's really sad to read this Fran. Please tell Freddie that we're all supporting him, and I’m going to send him a signed pair of boots," he wrote.

"Us Gooners are a family and we'll get him smiling again.

The woman replied: "Freddie is the biggest [Charlie Patino] fan this is honestly so lovely."

Lacazette also offers support

Patino was not the only Arsenal player to speak out.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette also replied, inviting them to an Arsenal match as his guest.

Hi Fran, really sorry to hear about your son’s situation. Id love to invite you both to a game. Bullies will never win. Please check your dm ♣️❤️ — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) February 6, 2022

"Hi Fran, really sorry to hear about your son’s situation. Id love to invite you both to a game. Bullies will never win. Please check your dm," he wrote.

Also, ex-Arsenal Women's star Alex Scott was another who wanted to help out, replying: "Fran so sorry to hear this.

"Lets get him along to the [Arsenal Women's] Champions League game in March, I will sit with him. We can both cheer the team on to a win together. I will sign a copy of my book for him in September also."

