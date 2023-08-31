Will Arsenal set a new world record? Gunners to make improved bid for Man Utd goalkeeper Mary Earps

Arsenal are set to step up their pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps with an improved bid for the England No. 1.

WHAT HAPPENED? After reportedly having a world record fee rejected last week, the Gunners are gearing up to launch a new bid for the England goalkeeper. They will have to work hard to secure the services of the Lionesses' No. 1, with United desperate to keep hold of Earps and tie her down to a new contract, and it appears as though they're willing to do exactly that, with Metro reporting that they will up their record bid for the United shot-stopper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earps was one of England's standout players during the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, her impressive performances ultimately earning her the Golden Glove trophy. It's a prize that will have only increased interest in the 30-year-old, and Arsenal continue to lead the pack when it comes to tempting her away from Manchester. It's unclear exactly how much their initial bid was worth, but according to DAZN reporter Alex Ibaceta it's "significantly higher" than the current record transfer for a goalkeeper of £100,000 for San Diego’s Kailen Sheridan in the NWSL.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Earps is reputedly viewed by United as the best goalkeeper in the world, so if the club are to improve on last season's 2nd-place WSL season — they were pipped to the post by Chelsea for a fourth straight title win — holding onto her will be absolutely crucial. They've got two weeks to cling on until the end of the transfer window on September 14.