Arsenal boss Arteta wants new midfielder amid Elneny injury fears

Arsenal could bring in a midfielder before Tuesday’s transfer deadline amid ‘concerns’ over Mohamed Elneny’s injury, Mikel Arteta has admitted.

Elneny's injury is being looked at by specialists

Timescale for his absence has not been given

Amadou Onana and Weston McKennie both linked

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have already made two signings this month, with Leandro Trossard arriving from Brighton for £26 million ($32m) and Jakub Kiwior joining from Spezia for around £20 million ($25m).

But they might have to dip into the market again, amid fears that a knee injury Elneny picked up in training ahead of the north London derby could rule him out for the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about the possibility of Elneny missing the remainder of the campaign Arteta said: "There are concerns, especially (because) Mo is a player who never complains about anything. He had some issues with his knee that we are assessing at the moment and we will have to see how he evolves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elneny's injury leaves Sambi Lokonga as the only remaining natural cover for Thomas Partey and with the Belgian yet to show any type of convincing form since joining from Anderlecht, Arsenal now look very light in the central midfield area.

Speaking about the possibility of adding another player to cover for Elneny, Arteta added: "Well, we need some more cover in midfield ideally if we can. In this market it’s pretty complicated to do that. If there’s anything else available that can make us better we’ll look at it."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners travel to Manchester City on Friday evening in the FA Cup fourth round.