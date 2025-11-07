How to watch today's Arizona vs Kansas NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Arizona Wildcats will host the Kansas Jayhawks at the Arizona Stadium on Saturday in a highly anticipated encounter.

The Wildcats, after going down to BYU and Houston, returned to winning ways with a dominating 52-17 victory over Colorado last week. When they take the pitch against the Jayhawks, they will expect a tough fixture, but give their best to continue their momentum at this juncture of the competition.

The Jayhawks lost two of their last three games, notably against Texas Tech and Kansas State. However, their latest win over Oklahoma State (38-21) will act as a morale booster for this upcoming assignment. A win against the Wildcats will help them improve their 5-4 overall record.

Arizona vs Kansas: Date and kick-off time

The Arizona vs Kansas game will be played on November 8 at the Arizona Stadium.

Date November 8, 2025 Kick-off Time 03:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT Venue Arizona Stadium Location Tucson, Arizona

How to watch Arizona vs Kansas on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Arizona vs Kansas Team News

Arizona Team News

The Wildcats will be missing players like offensive lineman Jordan Brown, defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew, defensive lineman Tre Smith, and tight end Tyler Powell. Wide receiver Chris Hunter remains doubtful, while defensive lineman Eduwa Okundaye is questionable for this game.

Kansas Team News

Kansas will miss the services of wide receivers Donald Collier and Jaden Nickens, tight ends Conlee Hovey and DeShawn Hanika, defensive lineman Jason Strickland, and cornerback Jameer Moore. Cornerback Syeed Gibbs remains a probable.