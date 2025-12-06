How to watch Arizona vs Auburn NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

McKale Memorial Center will be buzzing on Saturday as the unbeaten No.2Arizona Wildcats (7–0) welcome the No.20Auburn Tigers (6–2) to Tucson.

Auburn heads into the matchup at 6–2, riding some momentum after knocking off NC State 83–73 in its most recent outing. The Tigers handled business on both ends of the floor and will look to carry that energy into a hostile environment.

Arizona, meanwhile, continues to roll. The Wildcats pushed their perfect start to 7–0 after steamrolling Norfolk State 98–61 in their latest game. Tommy Lloyd’s squad has shown no signs of slowing down and enters Saturday’s showdown playing with the confidence of a team firing on all cylinders.

Arizona vs Auburn: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats will face off against the Tigers in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT at McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, AZ.

Date Saturday, December 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT Venue McKale Memorial Center Location Tucson, AZ

How to watch Arizona vs Auburn on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wildcats and the Tigers live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Arizona vs Auburn team news & key performers

Arizona Wildcats team news

Jaden Bradley has been doing far more than putting up his 14.3 points per game. The senior guard has quietly become Arizona’s defensive tone-setter, using his instincts and 1.9 steals per night to disrupt opposing backcourts. His on-ball pressure has been a major reason why UConn’s Solo Ball and Silas Demary Jr. combined to shoot just 2-for-10 from deep, UCLA’s Donovan Dent never got off a three-point attempt, and Florida guards Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee were held to a combined 3-for-13 from long range.

Bradley’s veteran presence has also smoothed the transition for Arizona’s young core. Freshmen starters Koa Peat — the team’s leading scorer at 15.6 points per game, Brayden Burries, and Paulius Kharchenkov have all benefitted from having a steady, experienced hand guiding them through the early gauntlet of the college season.

Auburn Tigers team news

Auburn, meanwhile, reloaded through the transfer portal and struck gold with two Big 12 additions. Senior guard Keyshawn Hall, who starred at UCF last year, has been a revelation, pacing the Tigers in both scoring (20.9) and rebounding (9.0). Junior wing Kevin Overton, formerly of Texas Tech, has chipped in 9.8 points per game while swiping a team-best 15 steals.

Hall torched Arizona for 22 points at McKale Center last January, and Overton saw meaningful minutes off the bench in both matchups with the Wildcats last season. Auburn will be counting on both to deliver again in Saturday’s showdown.