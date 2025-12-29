How to watch App State vs Georgia Southern NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Georgia Southern and Appalachian State will close out their seasons Monday night when they square off in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium, with the Eagles coming in at 6-6 and the Mountaineers sitting at 5-7.

It was a rollercoaster of a season for Georgia Southern. The Eagles stumbled out of the gate with a 2-4 start, taking losses against Fresno State, USC, James Madison, and Southern Miss. Credit to them, though—they steadied the ship down the stretch. Georgia Southern caught fire late, winning four of its final six games, including victories over Georgia State, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, and Marshall. Losses to Arkansas State and Old Dominion were the lone blemishes in that stretch, leaving the Eagles bowl-eligible at .500.

Appalachian State’s season followed almost the opposite script. The Mountaineers looked sharp early, opening with wins over Charlotte, Lindenwood, Oregon State, and Georgia State during a strong 4-2 start. From there, things unraveled. App State dropped five of its final six contests, falling to Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern, James Madison, and Arkansas State, with Marshall providing the lone late-season bright spot. That slide ultimately left the Mountaineers just short of .500 at 5-7.

App State vs Georgia Southern: Date and tip-off time

The Mountaineers will face off against the Eagles in an exciting NCAAF game on Monday, December 29, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date Monday, December 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT Venue Protective Stadium Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch App State vs Georgia Southern on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the App State Mountaineers and the Georgia Southern Eagles live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

App State vs Georgia Southern team news & key performers

App State Mountaineers team news

Appalachian State was involved in a back-and-forth battle with Arkansas State in its regular-season finale, also played on November 29. The Mountaineers found the end zone in every quarter, but their defense couldn’t come up with a key stop when it mattered most, resulting in a narrow 30–29 defeat. JJ Kohl led the offense with 271 passing yards and two touchdowns on 26-of-39 throwing. Jaquari Lewis carried the load on the ground with 22 rushes for 108 yards, and David Larkins paced the receiving corps with six grabs for 72 yards in the loss.

Georgia Southern Eagles team news

Georgia Southern closed out its regular season with a hard-fought win over Marshall on November 29, taking a 24–12 lead into the fourth quarter before having to sweat it out late. The Eagles surrendered a touchdown down the stretch but managed to hang on for a 24–19 victory. Quarterback JC French put together an impressive outing, throwing for 313 yards and two touchdowns while completing 24 of his 37 attempts. Taeo Todd chipped in on the ground with 60 yards on 13 carries, while Camden Brown stole the spotlight in the passing game, hauling in nine catches for 157 yards and a pair of scores.