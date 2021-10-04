Angel Gomes has no regrets over Manchester United departure as he eyes England U21 debut

The midfielder has been handed his first call-up to the highest tier of the Young Lions' youth setup a year on from swapping Old Trafford for Ligue 1

Lille star Andre Gomes says he had "no time" for doubts or regrets over his Manchester United exit as he eyes a maiden England U21 cap.

The attacking midfielder has been handed his first call-up to the highest tier of the Young Lions' youth setup ahead of clashes with Slovenia and Andorra in the October international break.

It is a reward for the 21-year-old, in good form for the Ligue 1 champions, and he says he did not allow himself to question moving from the club he called home since 2006.

What has been said?

"Of course, you are leaving your home, family and friends," Gomes told a press conference after linking up with Lee Carsley's squad when asked to reflect on his Red Devils exit in 2020.

"You are leaving your home and that was the most difficult thing, knowing you are not going to be there any more. For me it was getting it out of your head and seeing the new challenge in front and tackle that. "I wouldn't say I doubted myself but there were times when you get upset and think back. In football there is no time for that."

Gomes on Man Utd

Having come through the youth ranks to play a handful of senior games for Man Utd, Gomes could not agree on an extension last summer and moved to Lille.

A season-long loan in Portugal with Boavista last term allowed him first-team experience before he returned to France to link backup with new boss Jocelyn Gourvennec.

On his time at Old Trafford, Gomes said: "Of course, leaving the club you have grown up at and have been raised at is always difficult.

"There was a lot of pressure and a lot of negativity which came from that. it's my job as a professional and a young player to be able to deal with that and continue doing what I've been raised to do - which is play football. My main focus was to show that on the pitch and leave the media and other things which come with it to the side."

The bigger picture

Gomes will hope to bring his domestic form onto the international stage. Having skippered the England U17 squad that won the 2017 World Cup - a team which included Phil Foden, Morgan Gibbs-White and Rhian Brewster - he will hope that he can progress onto senior honours.

Carsley meanwhile will be without Ryan Sessegnon and Harvey Elliott for his next two games, with both ruled out through injury.

