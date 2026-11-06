Alvaro Arbeloa beams as Fulham teenage sensation Josh King earns maiden England call-up from Thomas Tuchel

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Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has hailed Josh King as the "pride" of the club after the teenage midfielder was handed a shock maiden call-up to the England senior squad. The 19-year-old academy graduate has been selected by Thomas Tuchel for upcoming Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain, marking a historic rise for the Craven Cottage starlet.

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Arbeloa hails Fulham’s rising star

Arbeloa could not hide his delight after watching one of his brightest talents reach the international stage. The former Real Madrid defender turned manager spoke glowingly of the teenager, who has become the first Fulham outfield player to be selected for the Three Lions since Bobby Zamora. The call-up represents a massive milestone for a player who has spent more than a decade developing within the club's youth system.

"This is a special moment for him, for us as a club and obviously for our supporters. I think Josh is the pride of our club and our supporters. He came to this club when he was eight years old. And now, when you look at him, how he’s playing, how he’s performing, we are really proud of him. So I think it’s a big step for him. I’m so happy for him because he’s a very humble kid," Arbeloa told Sky Sports.

High praise paired with a reality check

The Fulham boss believes this is only the beginning for the versatile midfielder, who has already travelled with the senior national team previously without making an appearance. Yet despite beaming with pride over his role in nurturing one of the club's brightest prospects, Arbeloa was quick to sound a vital note of caution, urging the rising star to keep his feet firmly planted on the ground.

"You can see every day he wants to improve, he wants to work, he wants to become a better player every day. So I think it’s a special day for him and for all of us. I think he’s on the way to become a star; a very, very important player in this world. I’m so happy that I coached him, helped him to develop and reach his level. But he needs to stay humble like he is," Arbeloa noted.

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Tuchel explains the shock selection

Tuchel has clearly been impressed by more than just the technical ability shown by the 19-year-old during his breakthrough season. The German tactician, who is preparing his side for high-stakes Nations League matches, suggested that King’s character played a pivotal role in his inclusion. While the squad features established stars, Tuchel is keen to reward those showing the right mentality in training and domestic competition.

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"He is just a fantastic character. He gives us a bit of flexibility. We decided to nominate 22 outfield players for flexibility in training and he is the extra player in training, if you will. He is an exciting player, a versatile player. In pre-season he helped us in training as a full-back, but we will not do that again. It is the attitude and the personality," Tuchel explained.

Building for the future

The Three Lions boss is clearly prioritising the chemistry built during recent international breaks, even if it means leaving out household names. Tuchel emphasised that the door is never permanently shut, but those currently in the squad have earned his loyalty. "The boys who were in camp built something extraordinary. That’s why the credit goes to them, the trust is for them. If you are in camp, this is your chance to impress," the manager concluded.

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For King, the opportunity to train alongside the best in the country offers a chance to cement his place in the senior setup for years to come. With the Nations League games against Croatia and Spain looming, the Fulham starlet will be eager to prove that Arbeloa's high praise is well-founded.