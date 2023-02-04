Altrincham vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Altrincham against Wrexham in the National League in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Wrexham will be looking to keep the pressure on National League leaders Nottingham County as the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned side take on Altrincham at the J Davidson Stadium on Saturday.

The Robins have a game in hand that they can put to good use as they trail Notts County by just three points after the 3-0 win at Gateshead, while the hosts are 13th after back-to-back defeats against Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.

Altrincham vs Wrexham date & kick-off time

Game: Altrincham vs Wrexham Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off: 12:20pm ET, 5:20pm GMT, 10:50pm IST Venue: J Davidson Stadium, Altrincham

How to watch Altrincham vs Wrexham on TV & live stream online

The game will not be shown in the United States (US).

BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will showcase the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BT TV.

The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A N/A UK BT Sport 1/Ultimate BT TV India N/A N/A

Altrincham team news & squad

Edward Jones would expect to retain his place at left-back despite Liam Brockbank returning from his loan deal at Gloucester City as the latter is sidelined with a damaged knee ligament.

Ross Barrows is also out with a broken ankle, as Miles Welch-Hayes is likely to slot in at right-back.

Meanwhile, left winger Matty Kosylo is believed to be making progress after an ACL injury ahead of the season but cannot be expected back into action so soon.

Altrincham possible XI: Byrne; Welch-Hayes, Jones, Baines, Jones; Marriott, Lundstram, Egil, Conn-Clarke; Dinanga, Hulme

Position Players Goalkeepers Forde, Gould, Byrne Defenders J. Jones, Cooney, Baines, E. Jones, Gyasi, Welch-Hayes, Aljofree Midfielders Kaja, Samizadeh, Rodgers-Morris, Pringle, Hussain, Osborne, Lundstram, Marriott, Gyasi, Quitirna, Oyedele Forwards Dinanga, Morton, Hulme, Hugill

Wrexham team news & squad

Deadline day signing Eoghan O'Connell could expect a start given that Aaron Hayden and Jordan Tunnicliffe had to be taken off due to knocks in the Sheffield United draw last weekend.

Paul Mullin should continue in attack after scoring in a fifth consecutive game, alongside strike partner Ollie Palmer.

Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Forde, Cleworth, Tozer, O'Connell, McFadzean; Young, O'Connor, Lee; Mullin, Palmer