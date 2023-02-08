Al Ahly vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Al Ahly against Real Madrid match on TV in the UK, US and India

Real Madrid take on Al Ahly in the semi-final of the 2022 Club World Cup on Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco.

The Uefa Champions League winners are the firm favourites for this tie even though they have looked out of sorts after the World Cup break. In fact, they head into the tournament on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Mallorca and any further slip might put Carlo Ancelotti's job on the line.

On the other hand, Al Ahly qualified for the semi-final after beating Auckland City and Seattle Sounders in the previous two rounds. It is their third successive participation in the semi-finals of the competition and no other club in the history of the competition has more appearances (20) than them.

GOAL brings you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Al Ahly vs Real Madrid Date: February 8, 2023 Kick-off: 7:00pm GMT / 2:00pm ET / 12:30 am IST (Feb 9) Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

How to watch Al Ahly vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched on the Fox Sports network and FIFA+.

There is no broadcast of the match in the United Kingdom (UK) and India but it can be streamed on FIFA+.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com UK N/A FIFA+ India N/A FIFA+

Al Ahly squad and team news

Al Ahly will miss the services of long-term absentees Mostafa Shobeir, Karim Fouad and Akram Tawfik. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Al Ahly predicted XI: El Shenawy; Hany, Metwalli, Abdelmonem, Maaloul; Fathy, Dieng, El Solia; Tau, Sherif, Abdel Kader

Position Players Goalkeepers El Shenawy, Lotfi, Alaa Defenders Metwalli, Rabia, Ibrahim, Maaloul, Abdelmonem, Hany, Ashraf. Midfielders Fattah, Kahraba, Fathy, Sherif, Attia, El Shahat, Dieng, Solia, Afsha, Fakhri, Abdel Kader. Forwards Tau, Mohamed.

Real Madrid squad and team news

Real Madrid are plagued with several injuries to key players.

Karim Benzema will definitely miss the clash along with Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Eder Militao (groin), Thibaut Courtois (muscle), Eden Hazard (knee) and Lucas Vazquez (ankle).

However, they will be boosted with the return of David Alaba who might take his place at left-back.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr