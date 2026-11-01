'No less satisfying!' – Ajax break 12-game jinx against bogey team AZ despite Julian Brandt blow

Ajax narrowly reclaimed second place in the Eredivisie following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Tolu Arokodare's first-half header proved decisive as the Amsterdammers ended a 12-match winless run against their bogey team despite losing Julian Brandt to injury.
Arokodare header sends Ajax second in Eredivisie
Ajax reclaimed second place in the Eredivisie after securing a tense 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare scored the only goal of the game in the first half to settle the top-of-the-table encounter.
The victory moves Michel Sanchez's side one point behind league leaders Feyenoord and one point ahead of title rivals PSV.
The result also ended Ajax's long-standing hoodoo against AZ, marking their first victory over the Alkmaar outfit in 12 matches across all competitions.
Tactical defensive shift holds off late AZ pressure
Arokodare outjumped AZ defender Mees de Wit to head home a precise cross from Abdellah Ouazane in the opening period. However, AZ dominated possession after the break, forcing Sanchez to switch from a 4-4-2 formation to a defensive 5-3-2 system to protect the lead.
Speaking to ESPN after the match, midfielder Davy Klaassen admitted Ajax had to dig deep. "A nice victory. Hard-fought? Certainly, but no less satisfying for it," Klaassen stated.
"These aren't easy matches. We are playing against a good team. In the beginning, the pressing went well. After that, we struggled... But I am a happy man today. We won," he added.
Brandt injury blow clouds capital city triumph
Despite securing three vital points, Ajax suffered a major injury blow when German midfielder Julian Brandt was forced off in the first half. Brandt clutched his hamstring before being replaced by Oscar Gloukh.
Arokodare also requested a second-half substitution after picking up a knock, forcing Daley Blind and Steven Berghuis into defensive action.
AZ created late opportunities to equalise, but forward Mexx Meerdink misjudged a clear chance inside the penalty area.
Packed fixture schedule awaits Sanchez's squad
Ajax turn their attention to European and domestic duties amidst a growing list of physical concerns.
The Amsterdammers host Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Conference League next week before facing FC Twente in the league.
AZ remain fifth in the table following the narrow defeat in Amsterdam.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.