Cristiano Ronaldo makes transfer call to Portugal team-mate Otavio as Al-Nassr table lucrative contract proposal for Porto midfielder

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly called Porto star Otavio in an attempt to lure him to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr eye deal for Porto's Otavio

Ronaldo tries to bring him to Saudi side

Portuguese midfielder has a release clause of £31m

WHAT HAPPENED? Porto midfielder Otavio has been linked with a move to Al-Nassr. The 28-year-old has two years left on his contract but the Saudi Arabian side have reportedly offered him a lucrative contract to join fellow Portuguese international Ronaldo at Luis Castro's team. A Bola claims the 38-year-old has called his compatriot to try and convince him to join him in the Saudi Pro League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report adds Otavio has a release clause of £31m until July 15, but that will rise to £47m after that date. If the former Internacional player does join Al-Nassr, he could reportedly earn nearly £12m a year - five times more than what he earns at Porto. A Bola adds, however, that the Portuguese side would not pocket all of a possible sale fee as some would go to a third party.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Otavio has a good relationship with Ronaldo, so much so that he denied media reports suggesting the former Manchester United star threatened to leave the Portuguese national team during last year's World Cup. He said Ronaldo was the "captain" of the team and Portugal were "united" under him.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Otavio will accept the proposal from Al-Nassr. Porto's latest Primeira Liga season begins on August 5 and the Saudi top-flight campaign starts six days later.