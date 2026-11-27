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Morgan Gibbs-White has issued a rallying cry to the Nottingham Forest faithful, insisting the squad is fully committed to their new manager following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Chelsea. The result piles further pressure on Xabi Alonso as his side succumbed to a third straight Premier League loss during a rain-soaked night at the City Ground.

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Forest star issues rallying cry for new era

Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White was the hero of the hour on Friday night, netting a brace to secure a vital three points in difficult conditions. The midfielder was quick to praise the tactical approach under the club's new leadership, emphasizing that the team is prepared to fight through the inevitable growing pains that come with a mid-season managerial change.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, the England international reflected on the unique atmosphere of a floodlit City Ground, highlighting how the squad rose to the occasion despite the inclement weather.

"This is what the city nights are all about. Nighttime games, raining, bad weather, but we got the job done. We spoke about it before the game, it is a difficult place to come. Especially when we are intense with ball pressure. We stuck in there and got the job done. There is going to be drama no matter what. We have to take realisation that we have a new manager, we are sticking with him and not everything is going to be pretty. But with times like this, we have to enjoy it," Gibbs-White explained to the broadcasters.

Tactical masterclass downs struggling Blues

The match began at a frantic pace, with Forest taking the lead through a moment of individual brilliance. Igor Jesus silenced the traveling support after just five minutes with a spectacular strike that set the tone for the evening.

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Gibbs-White doubled the advantage from the penalty spot shortly after the interval, and while Chelsea substitute Emmanuel Emegha managed to score twice to keep the contest alive, a second goal from the Forest skipper proved decisive. Gibbs-White was particularly complimentary of his teammates, noting the quality of the service he received throughout the ninety minutes of play.

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Reflecting on the opening goal, he remarked: "It was a great goal, it was incredible. I was delighted for him." He also reserved special praise for Xaver Schlager, whose vision provided the assist for the winning goal in the second half. "It was incredible, he has done it a few times in training. I always try to make those runs," he added.

The victory moves Forest further away from the danger zone, while leaving Chelsea in eighth position in the Premier League table following their latest setback on the road.

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Chelsea slump to historic low at City Ground

For Xabi Alonso and Chelsea, the result marks a concerning trend of poor form and defensive fragility. Despite Emegha’s best efforts to salvage a point with a well-directed header late in the game, the London club could not find an equalizer in stoppage time.

The defeat carries significant historical weight, representing the first time Chelsea have lost away to Nottingham Forest since 1997. It continues a miserable run for the Blues, who have now failed to pick up a single point in their last three league outings as they struggle to find consistency.

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The statistics make for grim reading for the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge, with the team having now suffered four defeats in their last five Premier League games. This poor run of domestic form, coupled with a recent exit from the Carabao Cup, has left the club reeling as they head into a busy December schedule.