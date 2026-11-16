Back in the big time! Thomas Frank returns to the Premier League as Crystal Palace appoint former Tottenham boss

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Crystal Palace have officially confirmed the appointment of Thomas Frank as their new first-team manager following the departure of Pierre Sage. The former Brentford and Tottenham boss returns to the dugout with the immediate task of lifting the Eagles off the bottom of the Premier League table.

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A long-term commitment at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace have turned to a familiar face to solve their current crisis, announcing that Frank has signed a contract to lead the club through to June 2029. The 53-year-old Danish coach arrives in South London just months after his difficult stint across the capital at Tottenham Hotspur came to a premature end.

Reflecting on his new role, the former Brondby coach expressed his excitement about joining the Selhurst Park outfit. "It's an honour to sit here and be in charge of this fantastic Football Club. I'm really, really looking forward to it. Crystal Palace is an iconic club in England and in the Premier League. I will do everything I possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place, and I'm really looking forward to meeting them," he said, as quoted by the official Crystal Palace website.

His arrival brings a sense of stability to a club that has struggled for consistency throughout the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign, having managed only seven points from their opening ten league fixtures.

Redemption after Tottenham struggles

For Frank, this appointment represents a significant opportunity for redemption in the English top flight. His reputation remains high due to his transformative seven-year tenure at Brentford, where he guided the Bees from the Championship to becoming a top-half Premier League side. During his time at the Gtech Community Stadium, he famously led the club to a ninth-place finish in 2023 and earned a Premier League Manager of the Year nomination.

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However, his subsequent move to Tottenham lasted less than eight months, ending in February after the club slipped to 16th place. His time at Spurs was marred by off-field controversy and a failure to win over a skeptical fanbase that questioned his suitability for a traditional 'Big Six' role.

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Palace chairman Steve Parish believes that Frank's specific skillset is exactly what the Eagles require to climb the table. Parish stated that the Dane has a "proven track record of both creating winning teams and improving players," which makes him the ideal candidate for the current squad. The club officially announced the news via social media, stating they were pleased to confirm the appointment of the experienced manager.

Frank will be joined by familiar faces in the dugout, as goalkeeping coach Andy Quy - who previously worked alongside him during his successful years at Brentford - will form part of a backroom staff that also retains current assistant manager Paddy McCarthy to ensure continuity during the transition period.

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Immediate challenges and European ambitions

The honeymoon period will be non-existent for Frank, as he inherits a team currently sitting at the very foot of the Premier League standings. Palace find themselves two points adrift of safety and face a crucial showdown against 17th-placed Coventry City immediately following the international break.

The appointment ends a period of intense speculation regarding who would succeed Sage, with Palace linked to a variety of high-profile names. Candidates such as Frank Lampard, Sean Dyche, and Vitor Pereira were reportedly under consideration before the board settled on their primary target, according to Sky Sports.

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With a contract stretching nearly three years into the future, the Palace leadership is clearly betting on Frank’s ability to replicate his Brentford success rather than his Tottenham struggles. The upcoming festive period, which includes difficult trips to face Chelsea and Aston Villa, will provide an immediate litmus test for whether the Danish tactician can inspire a rapid turnaround in South London and secure the club's top-flight status for another year.