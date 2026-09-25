‘He is a massive worker’ - Bixente Lizarazu lifts the lid on Zinedine Zidane’s management style ahead of France debut

Lizarazu was quick to emphasise that Zidane's success as a manager stems from his incredible work ethic rather than just pure natural talent. He explained that the former Real Madrid boss has always possessed a highly professional approach.

"Zizou is primarily celebrated and recognised by the general public for his immense talent," Lizarazu explained. "However, we often forget, as with most highly gifted people, that he is also and above all a hard worker, very professional, very conscientious and meticulous."