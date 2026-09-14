Youri Tielemans admits 'everyone is disappointed' as controversial Erling Haaland strike sinks Manchester United in derby

Speaking to MUTVafter the final whistle, the Belgian playmaker could not conceal his profound disappointment at his side's inability to seize the initiative in front of their home supporters.

Assessing the team's toothless display in the final third, the midfielder admitted: "It's disappointing, everyone is disappointed and frustrated because we know we can play so much better. We want to do things well, but today it didn't happen like we wanted."

He added: "We didn't use the right spaces, we made mistakes in our passes and maybe rushed it a bit too much. We didn't make the right last pass in the final third to create enough chances to score."