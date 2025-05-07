This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Yann Sommer Lamine Yamal Inter Barcelona Champions League 2025Getty Images
Jude Summerfield

Yann Sommer reacts to legendary Lamine Yamal save after Inter stun Barcelona with comeback victory to reach the Champions League final

Y. SommerInterInter vs BarcelonaBarcelonaChampions LeagueL. Yamal

Yann Sommer hails 'one of the most important saves' of his career after denying Barcelona's Lamine Yamal as Inter reached the Champions League final.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sommer protected Inter's advantage deep into extra time
  • Swiss goalkeeper was in inspired form over two legs
  • Inter will face PSG or Arsenal in the final
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next matches