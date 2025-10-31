'We'll definitely miss him' - Xabi Alonso surprised by Dani Carvajal injury as Real Madrid boss tells captain they're 'waiting on him' to return

Carvajal marked his return to the field during the 2-1 win over arch-rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, coming on as a substitute for the final 20 minutes of the encounter. While he helped Real Madrid maintain their slender one-goal lead over the defending La Liga champions, his display will be remembered for his verbal exchange with fellow Spain team-mate and Barca teenage superstar Lamine Yamal.

On Monday, the night after Madrid broke their four-game losing streak against the Catalans, the club posted a shocking medical statement regarding Carvajal after reports that he felt discomfort following the Clasico. “Following tests carried out on our captain Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a loose joint in his right knee. Carvajal will undergo arthroscopy," the statement read.

The captain underwent successful arthroscopic surgery but has been ruled out of action until January 2026. It will be another test of mental endurance for Carvajal, who spent the majority of the 2024-25 action on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate injury. The Clasico also marked his first appearance since the muscle injury he suffered during the derby against Atletico Madrid in September, which saw him miss five games.