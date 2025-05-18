This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Wrexham to waive Paul Mullin transfer fee? 110-goal striker could leave as free agent as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney prepare to part with history-making promotion hero P. Mullin Wrexham League One Transfers Wigan Wrexham are reportedly ready to waive a transfer fee for Paul Mullin and allow the 110-goal striker to leave as a free agent in the summer window. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Frontman has slipped down pecking order

Under contract until summer of 2027

Under contract until summer of 2027

May be moved on to free up squad space