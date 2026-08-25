Wrexham close in on £2m Man City signing Issa Kabore as Phil Parkinson adds fourth summer recruit

Phil Parkinson is poised to welcome a familiar face back to the Racecourse Ground as Wrexham have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the permanent transfer of Kabore, as per talkSPORT.

The 25-year-old Burkina Faso international spent last season on loan with the Welsh club, where he quickly established himself as a vital component of the defensive unit. During his temporary stint, Kabore made 32 appearances across all competitions and showcased his creative flair from the flanks by registering eight assists, including three in his first two league matches.



