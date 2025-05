This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'All day long' - Wrexham star James McClean backed to beat Jake Paul in boxing match as 'nobody would want to fight' Red Dragons' promotion-winning captain Wrexham J. McClean Showbiz League One Tony Pulis says "nobody would want to fight James McClean", with Wrexham's captain backed to beat Jake Paul in a boxing match. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Irishman is no stranger to the ring

Has never been one to shirk a challenge

Backed to topple Tyson's last opponent Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask