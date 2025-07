This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Wrexham make another statement of intent! Red Dragons announce return of former Premier League goalkeeper Danny Ward D. Ward Wrexham Transfers Championship Wrexham have announced the return of former goalkeeper Danny Ward ahead of life in the Championship. Wrexham sign Ward on free transfer

Keeper returns to Welsh side

Second signing of the summer