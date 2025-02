This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/GOAL Wrexham star Andy Cannon confirms season-ending surgery and sends thanks to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as he vows to 'come back even stronger' A. Cannon Wrexham League One Injured Wrexham star Andy Cannon shared a heartwarming note on social media as he vowed to come back stronger. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cannon shared heartwarming social media note

Ruptured ACL against Mansfield Town

Will undergo surgery next week Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match EFL Trophy WRE PET Match preview