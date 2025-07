This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Wrexham agree personal terms with Josh Windass as ex-Sheffield Wednesday forward pencilled in for medical with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side Wrexham J. Windass Transfers Championship Sheffield Wednesday Wrexham have agreed personal terms with free agent Josh Windass, with the former Sheffield Wednesday striker pencilled in for a medical on Monday. Windass' contract with cash-strapped Wednesday terminated

Talks between the player and Wrexham held remotely

Norwich and Coventry could still push for deal