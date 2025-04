This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Why Evangelos Marinakis is withdrawing control of Nottingham Forest as Premier League high-flyers target Champions League spot Nottingham Forest Premier League Champions League Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is reportedly diluting his control of the club as they target a Champions League spot next season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Notts Forest having superb season

Chasing Champions League football

Owner Marinakis dilutes role at club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League NFO BRE Match preview