Weston McKennie contract talks reportedly at a standstill as USMNT star tells Juventus to double his salary

The crux of the issue lies in a substantial valuation gap between the player’s camp and the Juventus hierarchy. McKennie currently earns a base salary estimated between €2.5 million and €3m per season, supplemented by easily attainable bonuses. However, following a string of dominant performances, his entourage is asking to double the figures, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. While the Juve brass are ready to offer a pay rise to reward his output, they have so far baulked at satisfying the full demands of his agents, leading to a tense stalemate that has lasted for the better part of 18 months.

Despite the financial friction, there remains an underlying sense of optimism at the Continassa training centre. The American has never hidden his affection for the club, and the presence of Luciano Spalletti has been a game-changer. McKennie's father, John McKennie, recently provided a glowing endorsement of the current setup, revealing that his son has never been this happy in his football career, crediting the coach for his change in mood. This emotional bond with the city and the manager serves as the club's strongest leverage in a negotiation that has become the new priority following Kenan Yildiz’s extension.