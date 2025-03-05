This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

@danidyerxx Instagram West Ham star Jarrod Bowen joins 'proud' fiancee Dani Dyer at glitzy London premiere of Danny Dyer's new film 'Marching Powder' as they pose for red-carpet photos J. Bowen West Ham Showbiz Premier League West Ham star Jarrod Bowen walked the red carpet with "proud" fiancee Dani Dyer at the London premiere of Danny Dyer's new film "Marching Powder". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below The Dyer family came together for the film premiere

Bowen joined them in tow with Dani in a tuxedo

The couple looked dapper on red carpet Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League WHU NEW Match preview