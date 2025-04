This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE' - NFL legend J.J. Watt celebrates Burnley's return to the top flight with a message of congratulations Championship Burnley Sheffield United Premier League The former NFL defensive superstar and Burnley FC minority owner expressed unbridled enthusiasm following the Clarets' promotion Watt posted celebratory message across social media

Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year became Burnley co-owner in May 2023

Promotion secured after Burnley's 2-1 win over Sheffield United Article continues below Next matches Championship STK SHU Match preview Championship QPR BUR Match preview