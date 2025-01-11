England v Iceland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

New job for Wayne Rooney: Man Utd legend heading to Dubai after being axed by Championship side Plymouth

W. RooneyManchester UnitedPremier LeaguePlymouth

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney, is heading to Dubai for a new job opportunity after being axed by Championship side Plymouth.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rooney was sacked by Plymouth on New Year's Eve
  • Man Utd legend set for a new opportunity in the Middle East
  • Could be set for a career as a TV pundit
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱