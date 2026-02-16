WATCH: USMNT striker Haji Wright nets crucial hat-trick to send Coventry City to top of Championship
- Getty Images Sport
What happened
Monday's match between Coventry City and Middlesbrough was a meeting between the Championship's two top teams, pitting Wright against fellow American Aidan Morris. It was Wright who was the star of the show, though, as he led Coventry to a 3-1 win.
Wright scored his first goal in the 21st minute, giving Coventry, who entered the day two points behind Boro, the early lead. Then, in the second half, Wright made it 2-0 with a goal 10 minutes into the second half. After Boro pulled one back in the 67th minute, Wright effectively sealed the win in the 71st minute by netting from the penalty spot to put the game out of reach.
Watch the clips
- Getty Images
The big picture
Wright's goals come at the perfect time as the American striker had been going through something of a cold streak by his standards. The American forward hadn't scored in nearly a month and had scored just twice since October, giving Monday's goal explosion even more personal significance as Wright battles multiple forwards for roster spots ahead of the World Cup.
They were also crucial for Coventry, who now have a one-point lead over Boro atop the Championship. With the win, the club is also six points ahead of third-place Millwall, giving Coventry the inside track to Premier League promotion heading into the season's final months.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
There's little rest in the Championship, as Coventry will be back in action this Saturday with a visit to West Brom. Wright, though, will also have one eye on March camp as the U.S. gear up to face Belgium and Portugal.